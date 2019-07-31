Hs Management Partners Lifted Position in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) by $18.46 Million; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding Maintained by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 923,050 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.46 million, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS OFFERING PRICES AT $69/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 30/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW GOOD: A SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN TO H; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN MEAL KITS, PRODUCTS; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Weight Watchers to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $388.7M; 04/05/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO on 1Q Earnings, Future Growth (Video)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 63.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,286 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 7,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $350.61. About 440,303 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited stated it has 30 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,895 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited accumulated 3,393 shares. Polar Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,882 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Nj accumulated 0.1% or 11,961 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Connable Office Inc has 0.53% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 50,830 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd reported 0.13% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Td Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 84 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.15% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Holderness has invested 0.31% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Forbes J M Co Limited Liability Partnership holds 1,284 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 254,698 shares to 10,282 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 722,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,909 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De owns 16,800 shares. Alyeska Invest Group LP holds 0.03% or 99,700 shares. 7,800 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0% or 382,681 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 101 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 586 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 549,447 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com reported 120,960 shares. Pnc Financial Incorporated accumulated 3,247 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 15,507 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 10,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.