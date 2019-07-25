Hs Management Partners Lifted Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $16.69 Million; Stock Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 2,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,420 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 10,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $207.3. About 8.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 137,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.98 million, up from 504,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 436,321 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.45 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 214,645 shares to 453,990 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 67,926 shares. West Chester Capital Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,585 shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt Inc reported 18,550 shares. F&V Mgmt Lc has 6,731 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs owns 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,262 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt holds 6.68% or 67,005 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt owns 50,374 shares. Headinvest Ltd Co, a Maine-based fund reported 13,513 shares. Bouchey Financial Group Inc Limited reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership reported 5,133 shares stake. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 9,807 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Hamel Associates, New Jersey-based fund reported 48,221 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 1.14 million shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt holds 116,701 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : CHL, QQQ, NOK, MU, SAN, AMD, TQQQ, TVIX, AAPL, SAP, S, TLK – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Coming in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 123,965 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $155.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87M shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Weigh In On McDonald’s, Chipotle And More – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.