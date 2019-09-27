Hs Management Partners Increased Holding in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) as Valuation Rose; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding by $1.48 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 25,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 963,460 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.23M, down from 988,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 682,323 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 283,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 906,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.20 million, up from 622,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.95. About 280,282 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication invested in 0.01% or 7,521 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 105,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability reported 47,436 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 146,453 shares. State Street owns 1.99 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Van Eck holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. 16,466 were reported by Benin Management. 13 are owned by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department. Delta Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 3,020 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,627 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 169,193 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 1,200 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 143,200 shares to 594,326 shares, valued at $79.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 157,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35B for 11.22 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.