Hs Management Partners Increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake By $4.98 Million; Last Week Xylem Inc. (XYL) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Sunday, February 24 report. See Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $89.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80 New Target: $93 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Boenning & Scattergood Rating: Buy Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Hold New Target: $73 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

Hs Management Partners Llc increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 3.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc acquired 59,990 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 1.81M shares with $152.40 million value, up from 1.75 million last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $171.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 969,693 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity. Another trade for 35,526 shares valued at $2.49 million was sold by Napolitano Kenneth.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $14.83 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 27.2 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Advances Commitment to Sustainability, Announcing Ambitious Slate of 2025 Signature Goals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 461,555 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Xylem Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has invested 0.18% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Fayerweather Charles invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 498 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. City Holding has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 123,651 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 783 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd invested in 2,549 shares. Old National Bancshares In reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 12.01 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 1.96% or 6.27 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co accumulated 514,668 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Everence Management has invested 0.13% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Comm Bankshares reported 8,580 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob reported 8,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has 1,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AB InBev SA (BUD) Says it Won’t Proceed with IPO of APAC, Cites Market Conditions – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, TEVA, EQT and INS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BUD, EROS, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Anheuser-Busch InBev Show Craft Beer the Way Back to Growth? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 756,082 shares to 4.75 million valued at $189.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 123,965 shares and now owns 2.77 million shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BUD in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Top Pick” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets.