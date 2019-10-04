Hs Management Partners Holds Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI); Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Karpas Strategies Raised Position

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 104,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 746,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.92M, up from 641,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.91. About 426,753 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 2.12M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 197,901 shares. 56,742 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.57M shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.72% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 86,582 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 14,688 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 46,400 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Limited invested in 432,343 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ajo LP accumulated 0% or 58,211 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ww Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 95,340 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 2.18M shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs owns 562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset reported 101,219 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

