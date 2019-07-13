Hs Management Partners Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Has Trimmed by $38.30 Million; As Apache (APA) Stock Declined, Colony Group Has Lifted by $1.37 Million Its Position

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Apache Corporation (APA) by 432.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 40,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Apache Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 3.77M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 110,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,370 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.10M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $356.39. About 651,431 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $147,247 activity. Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management invested in 16,288 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Alethea Capital Management Ltd Co owns 22,126 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan owns 69,400 shares. Suntrust Banks has 32,005 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny holds 0.2% or 30,971 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management owns 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 5,499 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 18,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 16,759 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Zeke Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 40,337 shares. Hallmark Capital Management stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 9,641 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 106,604 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Long Short Equity Etf (FTLS) by 114,283 shares to 423,695 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa by 15,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 916,113 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Chevy Chase Trust reported 57,912 shares stake. Asset Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Spf Beheer Bv invested in 3.55% or 250,965 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 424,932 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Chilton Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2,367 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Management Corp has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Waratah Cap Advisors holds 36,064 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associate reported 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Alpine Woods Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 13,152 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.93 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 196,333 shares to 737,526 shares, valued at $86.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 59,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

