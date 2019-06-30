Hs Management Partners Has Upped Stake in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) as Market Value Were Volatile; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Rose, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Increased Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 6.19 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 923,050 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.46 million, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since June 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers Unsecured Notes to ‘B’ From ‘CCC+’; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Cfr To Ba3, Sr Sec To Ba2 And Sr Unsec To B2; Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 09/03/2018 – At March 6, Oprha Winfrey Had 11.3% Weight Watchers Stake; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers First-Lien Credit Facility to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys 2% of Weight Watchers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8,505 shares to 5,990 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 756,082 shares to 4.75M shares, valued at $189.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.