Hs Management Partners Has Upped Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $12.96 Million as Stock Value Rose; Somerville Kurt F Decreased Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $440,622

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 116,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80M, down from 120,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 2.30M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 30,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 233,822 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.71M, up from 203,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 11.04% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 72,380 shares to 622,670 shares, valued at $46.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 57,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,347 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,472 shares to 2,378 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 28.05 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.