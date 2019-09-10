Hs Management Partners Has Upped Its Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $16.82 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $5.30 Million as Share Value Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by 58.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 19,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 14,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 33,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $269.88. About 458,889 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 365,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.87M, up from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 10.11M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $193.20M for 17.57 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 234,746 shares to 365,524 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 144,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

