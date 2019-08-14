Hs Management Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $34.71 Million; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Scholtz & Company Has Cut Its Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1,670 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $131.43. About 2.12M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 357,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.27 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 3.23 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/03/2018 – Walmart: One Formal Business Meeting for Shareholders May 30, Separate Event for Associates and Shareholders June 1; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Expands Its Millennial Pursuit by Adding Harry’s Razors; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: The Digital Business Might Be Back on Track — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery in Deal With Postmates; 10/05/2018 – SOFTBANK UNDECIDED ON SELLING FLIPKART STAKE TO WALMART: ET; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Won’t Hold More Than 29.9% of Total Voting Rights in Combined Business; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart admits it violated federal labor law in settlement with activists; 02/04/2018 – Walmart is looking at buying PillPack, an online pharmacy, for under $1 billion; 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 245,868 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 4,823 shares. First Trust Comm accumulated 102,544 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 5,664 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc reported 33,074 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd owns 85,848 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Pioneer National Bank N A Or holds 0.31% or 7,330 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 5.48 million shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc owns 18,100 shares. 75,015 were reported by Lynch Assocs In. Signature Estate & Invest Advsr holds 232,777 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,759 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Limited owns 173,129 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Com Ltd Com accumulated 8,969 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt has 5,323 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,745 shares to 127,347 shares, valued at $149.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 756,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.43 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,715 shares to 27,589 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx invested in 46,009 shares. Moreover, Brandes Ptnrs LP has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,572 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 101,194 shares or 3.08% of their US portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Assoc Ltd reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 174,406 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Limited Company invested 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Capital has invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dillon & Assocs owns 55,892 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 22,363 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Llc invested in 10,978 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Management Incorporated reported 3,513 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 71,064 are owned by Moneta Group Incorporated. 13,301 were accumulated by East Coast Asset Limited Liability Corporation.