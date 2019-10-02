Hs Management Partners Has Upped Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake; Personal Capital Advisors Has Boosted American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding

Hs Management Partners Llc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 16.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc acquired 104,925 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 746,890 shares with $90.92 million value, up from 641,965 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.84. About 2.76 million shares traded or 134.38% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 21.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired 5,467 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 30,504 shares with $2.69M value, up from 25,037 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $45.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 1.98 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc reported 16,622 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors owns 24,702 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 3,932 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 99,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Co reported 18,779 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested in 0.05% or 17,539 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 145,264 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 11,238 shares. Montag A & Assocs Inc owns 8,087 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation holds 16,513 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 29,295 shares. Griffin Asset Inc owns 137 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $146 highest and $11700 lowest target. $128.83’s average target is 11.21% above currents $115.84 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 22 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. Wedbush maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, June 21. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $125 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, June 21. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $117 target. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 20 by SunTrust.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: DRI Stock Plummets on Sales Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Four Things to Watch When Darden Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 143,200 shares to 594,326 valued at $79.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 205,127 shares and now owns 1.72M shares. Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) was reduced too.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Eversource Energy stake by 50,125 shares to 544,898 valued at $41.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 630,181 shares and now owns 8,343 shares. California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 24,700 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 4,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 14,157 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Assetmark reported 50,794 shares stake. Bartlett And Ltd Company holds 2,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 6.94 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 11,778 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 6,522 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.18% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Perkins Coie Tru Co accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Murphy Cap Mgmt accumulated 17,940 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.15% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Accelerates Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reduction Target – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Names Garcia to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.