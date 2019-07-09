Hs Management Partners Has Upped Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder 10-15 Associates Has Lowered Stake by $432,086 as Shares Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 137,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.98M, up from 504,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 452,819 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 2.06 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 29.89 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Debates Darden’s Earnings: Low Bar Set For Guidance? – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Restaurant Stocks to Put on Your Plate – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

