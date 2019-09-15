Hs Management Partners Has Upped American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $8.13 Million as Share Price Rose; Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 66,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 611,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.43 million, up from 544,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 27.97M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 billion, down from 29.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 64,240 shares to 237,130 shares, valued at $82.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 691,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,550 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy & Associate invested in 0.14% or 7,400 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 11,969 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Acropolis Investment Mgmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 565,226 shares. Hrt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 22,803 shares. Sandhill Prns Limited Liability Com owns 7,410 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Dubuque State Bank stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moneta Gru Invest Lc invested in 747 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 35,404 shares. 2.64 million are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Independent Investors holds 0.74% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 15,514 shares. Btr Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Coastline Tru holds 12,348 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 784,809 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $137.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rti 1.625 10/19 (Prn) by 6.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Telefbrasil Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 4.50 million shares. Camarda Ltd Liability invested in 337 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Lc reported 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). James Inv owns 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 196 shares. Agf Investments Incorporated reported 57,568 shares. Millennium Ltd Co has 614,267 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc owns 5.59 million shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Limited stated it has 6,762 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability accumulated 1.12M shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 4.08M are held by Hs Management Prtn Limited Liability Company. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,912 shares. Cadinha And Ltd has 0.33% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Whitnell And Com has invested 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Maryland-based Park Circle has invested 0.81% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.22 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

