Hs Management Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Ebay (EBAY) by $22.86 Million as Stock Rose; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped Its Firstenergy (FE) Stake by $5.70 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 135,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.98M, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 2.58 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 30/05/2018 – GENEL ENERGY PLC GENL.L : GMP FIRST ENERGY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P; 02/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Will Energize New 138-Kilovolt Transmission Line and Substation Later This Mo; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy seeks emergency lifeline for U.S. nuclear, coal plants; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Shut Down Three Nuclear Power Plants by 2021; 06/04/2018 – Investors Yawn after FirstEnergy Unit Files Chapter 11, Plans to Close Four Nuclear Units, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/04/2018 – The American Petroleum Institute joined the queue of entities opposed to bailing out FirstEnergy Solutions, a struggling coal and nuclear utility; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Still Looks to Trump After Pact With Bankrupt Unit; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 586,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.71 million, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 3.98M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 365,603 shares to 10.85M shares, valued at $60.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 523,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com holds 15,629 shares. 454,100 were accumulated by Alberta Inv Mgmt. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.08% or 396,910 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Management Lp reported 27,095 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.1% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 1,550 shares. Bp Public Limited Com has 60,000 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.09% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Co holds 191,184 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs invested in 0.57% or 180,214 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 9,739 shares. Raymond James Na has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 11,745 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 16,922 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 18,272 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0.64% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 9.57 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 10,700 shares. 7,559 were reported by Dsc Advsrs L P. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc reported 759 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co holds 17,196 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 237,805 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 114,326 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 63.15 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. California-based Lpl Finance Lc has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 76,006 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bogle Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership De has invested 1.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mcf Advsr invested in 786 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 222,827 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oakworth Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.