Hs Management Partners Has Trimmed By $28.51 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Beasley Broadcast Group Has 0.42 Sentiment

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 13 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 31 decreased and sold their equity positions in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.25 million shares, down from 5.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Beasley Broadcast Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 16 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 10.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 205,127 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 1.72M shares with $240.49M value, down from 1.93 million last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $234.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Violich Cap Mgmt has 1.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 49,442 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.88% or 69,572 shares. Spc owns 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,178 shares. St James Invest Co Limited invested in 2.99% or 222,823 shares. 6,826 are owned by Southeast Asset Advsrs. Hallmark Capital Management Inc accumulated 14,763 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rbo Communications Limited Liability Com accumulated 5.58% or 170,264 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.33% or 257,100 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability owns 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,025 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Salley And Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 71,972 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 1,581 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,196 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.34% above currents $129.96 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 26,207 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) has declined 52.21% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group First Quarter Net Revenue Increases 2.6% to $55.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Rev $55.2M; 09/05/2018 – Castlegar Source: RCMP investigation shuts down parts of Beasley Road Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 17.06% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 25/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Falcons Exercise Vic Beasley’s Option; 07/03/2018 – VERITONE – ENTERED NEW MULTI-MARKET LICENSE DEALS WITH BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, REACH MEDIA AND TOM JOYNER NETWORK, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, AND RESULTS RADIO; 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group to Participate in Gabelli & Company 10th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium on June 7

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $106,235 activity.

