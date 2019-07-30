Hs Management Partners Has Raised Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake; 4 Analysts Are Bullish ADT Inc. (ADT) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering ADT (NYSE:ADT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ADT had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup. The stock of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 13. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $10 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. See ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $8.25 Downgrade

Hs Management Partners Llc increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 14.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc acquired 30,150 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 233,822 shares with $100.71M value, up from 203,672 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $47.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $515.11. About 332,395 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc accumulated 3,205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co reported 16,048 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 2,863 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.27% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). L S invested in 0.22% or 3,747 shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 320 shares. Park Corp Oh has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advsr has invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 1.18% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Legacy Prtn reported 0.14% stake. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,635 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv invested in 0.13% or 1,069 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt has 0.19% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,930 shares. 872 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited. 1,287 are held by Atria Invests Ltd Llc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. 500 shares valued at $216,035 were bought by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 72,380 shares to 622,670 valued at $46.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 38,835 shares and now owns 449,427 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research.

ADT Inc. provides monitored security, interactive home and business automation, and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. It offers a set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily provides professional monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.