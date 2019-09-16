Hs Management Partners Has Raised Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $8.13 Million as Valuation Rose; Corsair Capital Management LP Stake In Kraton (KRA) Was Increased

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 175,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 490,737 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25 million, up from 315,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 149,695 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 66,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 611,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.43 million, up from 544,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has 10,093 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,799 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 19,427 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP invested 0.04% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Geode Capital Mngmt reported 550,800 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 12,577 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.5% stake. Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 256,772 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Wilen Investment Mngmt accumulated 5.52% or 233,402 shares. Bailard invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $341.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 27,194 shares to 216,939 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 25,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gp Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 268,900 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 0.75% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 68,690 shares. 2,771 are held by Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 3,051 shares. Waverton Mngmt holds 0.41% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 66,292 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Trust stated it has 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 94,198 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 0.63% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 161,234 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northstar Group Inc Inc invested in 14,990 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Spinnaker, Maine-based fund reported 4,085 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.22% or 154,978 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Incorporated has invested 1.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).