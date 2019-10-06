Hs Management Partners Has Lowered By $22.23 Million Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding; Strategic Global Advisors Has Lifted Ebay (EBAY) Holding

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 21.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 64,240 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 237,130 shares with $82.26M value, down from 301,370 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $15.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.72 million shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 24.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 24,561 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 126,094 shares with $4.98 million value, up from 101,533 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $32.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.62 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 954 are owned by Oakworth. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 17,981 shares. Jnba Advisors has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Andra Ap holds 167,900 shares. Petrus Lta has 356,616 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1.45 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Qs Ltd holds 16,703 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Management reported 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Global Thematic Partners Llc stated it has 1.21M shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust reported 307 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 0.94% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 178,455 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated holds 8,248 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Clearbridge Invests Llc owns 245,590 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 26,958 shares to 6,936 valued at $594,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 22,572 shares and now owns 20,692 shares. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) was reduced too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. 6,000 shares were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J, worth $232,736 on Monday, August 5.

Among 14 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.71’s average target is 14.10% above currents $38.31 stock price. eBay had 19 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by UBS. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of EBAY in report on Friday, September 27 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup.

Among 11 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $286.67’s average target is 14.39% above currents $250.6 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 18 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 30 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Citigroup downgraded the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, August 30 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. Atlantic Securities downgraded the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, August 30 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, August 30 report. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 30. UBS maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $158.00 million for 23.82 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $59.20 million activity. $308,321 worth of stock was bought by Dillon Mary N on Thursday, September 26. HEILBRONN CHARLES had bought 243,849 shares worth $58.89 million.

