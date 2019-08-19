Hs Management Partners Has Increased Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $34.71 Million as Stock Value Rose; Centurylink Investment Management Company Position in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 357,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.27M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $114.5. About 2.02 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH IN MOBILE, APPAREL, ELECTRONICS; 02/05/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal talks enter final stages; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart pulls Cosmopolitan magazine from checkouts- Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 30/04/2018 – Walmart agreed to sell its British unit Asda Group to rival supermarket operator Sainsbury in a deal worth about $10 billion; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL; 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – EXCLUDING CURRENCY, QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $120.7 BLN, UP 2.7 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $720.15. About 2,402 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests has 0.26% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.25 million shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,666 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has invested 0.7% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 9,893 are owned by Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id. Moreover, Bancshares has 2.36% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hengehold Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 23,300 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp reported 1.93 million shares. Pioneer Trust Bancorporation N A Or holds 0.31% or 7,330 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co invested in 68,717 shares. Ellington Ltd Company has 28,900 shares. Signature Investment Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 232,777 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated has 0.51% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,721 shares. 68,690 were reported by Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 110,055 shares to 301,370 shares, valued at $105.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 119,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,865 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares to 23,293 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).