Hs Management Partners Has Increased Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding; Haverford Trust Company Has Lifted Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 20,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.26M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 4.86 million shares traded or 107.53% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 137,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.98 million, up from 504,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $123.59. About 941,325 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 7,221 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 229,043 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Goelzer Invest has invested 0.81% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Creative Planning accumulated 16,026 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 5,237 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.13% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 34,032 shares. Kbc Nv reported 23,590 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,715 shares. Motco stated it has 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Franklin Resources has 52,181 shares. 73,625 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 10,989 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Restaurant Stocks to Put on Your Plate – Investorplace.com” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Restaurant powerhouse files lawsuit over Hermitage Hotelâ€™s Capitol Grille – Nashville Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Apple, Baidu, Biogen, Chesapeake Energy, Chipotle, McDonaldâ€™s, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Walgreens and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 110,055 shares to 301,370 shares, valued at $105.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 756,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.80 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T sold $120,803 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Friday, February 1.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fund Etf (VXUS) by 809,925 shares to 305,630 shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 1,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,768 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.