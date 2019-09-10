Hs Management Partners Has Increased Holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD); United Services Automobile Association Increases Holding in Netease (NTES)

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 59,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.40 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 654,234 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 32,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 117,539 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.38M, up from 85,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $275.28. About 288,011 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30,496 shares to 945,194 shares, valued at $181.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 110,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,370 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited reported 79 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Ltd Co reported 27,750 shares. Appleton Prns Ma has 0.07% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 6,250 shares. 19,368 were accumulated by Windward Capital Company Ca. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.02% or 9,460 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 27,884 shares. Regions Corporation holds 34,714 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank owns 101,841 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 111,353 are held by Millennium Management Limited. 42,928 were reported by M&T Fincl Bank. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,773 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 4,491 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust accumulated 16,720 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Company holds 5,815 shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware owns 17,428 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 13,291 shares to 8,360 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 448,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,169 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

