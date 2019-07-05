Hs Management Partners Has Decreased Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $12.52 Million as Market Value Rose; As American Tower Reit (AMT) Shares Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Holding

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 18,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $208.22. About 548,202 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 119,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 975,865 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.00M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.42. About 326,945 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $126.77M for 22.27 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 59,990 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $152.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 196,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tiffany Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Nike, Adidas, Under Armour: Do Millennials Have The Luxury Of Flexing For Sport? – Forbes” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “June Trading Opens With Tariff Tensions, Expectations For Fed Speakers, Jobs Data – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tiffany Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tiffany & Co. (TIF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Co reported 1,046 shares. Andra Ap holds 28,800 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Appleton Partners Inc Ma reported 1.72% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kistler holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 369 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bbr Prtn Lc stated it has 1,048 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 10,912 shares. Consolidated Investment Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 1.45% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 14,700 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 0.1% or 63,271 shares. Copeland Cap Management Ltd reported 25,088 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.98% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 19,995 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 58,204 shares. Capital Inv Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,417 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Barbara Oil. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 46,920 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. The insider Lara Gustavo sold 3,050 shares worth $503,250. Bartlett Thomas A sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45 million.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM) by 7,000 shares to 173,975 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,935 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).