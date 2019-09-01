Hs Management Partners Has Decreased Stake in Ebay (EBAY) as Share Price Rose; As Edison Intl Com (EIX) Share Price Rose, Holder Miller Howard Investments Cut Holding

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 2.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 3.87 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.73M, down from 6.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 54,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 16,442 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 70,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.86M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: EPA RULE CHANGES WON’T SLOW ELECTRIC CARS; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 07/05/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Apr Rev NT$204.3M Vs NT$194.9M; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES EDISON INTL OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 04/04/2018 – NJ TRANSIT: WESTBOUND TRAINS WILL BYPASS EDISON & NEW BRUNSWICK; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 12/04/2018 – Greenlots Wins 2018 Edison Award for Vehicle Advancements in Energy and Sustainability

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 137,915 shares to 641,965 shares, valued at $77.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 365,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Prtnrs stated it has 819,205 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Lc has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.12% or 5.60M shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Burney has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.09% or 33,665 shares. Cibc Ww reported 107,471 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.31% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 4.36 million shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 0.71% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 4.09 million shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd holds 0.35% or 1.38M shares. Parkside Bank & Trust accumulated 972 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement invested in 37,599 shares. Atria Invests Limited Company reported 34,518 shares. Bandera Limited Liability reported 1.93% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Cambridge Investment has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $423.13M for 19.74 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $597.84M for 10.75 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna stated it has 0.47% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cohen Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 192,740 shares. National Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 0.29% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 186,085 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 19,048 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Strs Ohio owns 57,834 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Arrow has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.05% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 460,432 shares. Lincoln Corp stated it has 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Axa invested in 0.01% or 39,247 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 173,819 shares. Huntington Bancorp owns 3,752 shares. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 447,992 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $96.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 55,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI).