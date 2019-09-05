Hs Management Partners Has Cut Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $62.56 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding Has Lifted by Jana Partners Llc

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 674,960 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 500,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 1.23M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider Arora Anil bought $48,096. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 was made by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04M for 21.21 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 923,050 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $63.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 51,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).