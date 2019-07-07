Hs Management Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $21.28 Million; Carret Asset Management Has Trimmed Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $401,100

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 287,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 766,595 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.99M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 16,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite ‘Unsafe and Unsound’ Practices in Goldman’s Forex Trading Business; 26/03/2018 – OPPENHEIMERFUNDS INC – AHMAD DEEK JOINS OPPENHEIMERFUNDS FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 29/03/2018 – GKN: Goldman Sachs Cuts Stake to 6.71%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 4th Update; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS SOVEREIGN BALANCE SHEETS LOOK RISKY; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Saudi’s Riyadh airport privatisation plans on hold

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26 million was made by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Company Il accumulated 2.64% or 331,571 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Country Tru Comml Bank holds 960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 626,273 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 31,987 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 3,046 were reported by Newfocus Finance Limited Liability Company. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parsec Fincl Management owns 215,805 shares. First Personal holds 1.47% or 64,831 shares. U S Global has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 500,692 were accumulated by Westend Ltd. Moreover, Barr E S And Co has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,927 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 1.83% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6.26 million shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 137,461 shares. Private Asset Management invested in 121,218 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 196,333 shares to 737,526 shares, valued at $86.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 923,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Company owns 4,390 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 412,704 shares. Moreover, Continental Advsr has 3.57% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 39,946 shares. James Inv Research Inc invested in 5,530 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amer Century Companies invested in 0% or 3,100 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 21,258 shares. Vanguard Incorporated owns 25.21M shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation New York owns 2,242 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest invested in 0.33% or 382,808 shares. The Virginia-based Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 6% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Investec Asset Management North America invested in 10,056 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt holds 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,750 shares. Swedbank invested in 591,700 shares.

