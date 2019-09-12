Hs Management Partners Has Boosted Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Position by $22.41 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Trinity Inds (TRN) Share Price Declined, Jabodon Pt Company Has Upped Stake by $1.01 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 283,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 906,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.20M, up from 622,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 471,872 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 65.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 50,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 126,868 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 1.50 million shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, lmproper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express Faces U.K. Intervention; 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER REPORTS PRICING OF $300M IPO

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Comm invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 293,022 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Company accumulated 0% or 48,261 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 53,870 shares. Zuckerman Invest Lc holds 3.36% or 732,361 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 253,295 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 177,754 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 22,424 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 468 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Com holds 0.04% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jabodon Pt Com has 2.05% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 126,868 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

