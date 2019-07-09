Hs Management Partners Decreased Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake by $6.94 Million as Shares Declined; Dnb Asset Management As Has Cut Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding by $127.77 Million; Stock Value Declined

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 123,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.90 million, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 880,335 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 7,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,462 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68B, down from 108,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 3.75 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $147.23 million for 18.74 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd by 27,221 shares to 71,214 shares, valued at $2.91B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 49,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Mngmt Limited accumulated 5,300 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 13,256 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Advsr Ltd has invested 0.38% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 304,757 shares. Wheatland invested in 40,091 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The, a Japan-based fund reported 155,348 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 6,800 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Laffer Invests owns 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 129,427 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Cibc Ww Markets has 0.1% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 701,728 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,770 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 48,221 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 1,392 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 167,707 shares.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24 million for 18.63 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd reported 18,453 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has invested 0.08% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 7,042 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 100,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 41 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 24,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Btim Corp has 518,577 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc has 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 15,172 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 923,050 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $63.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 169,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).