Hs Management Partners Decreased Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stake as Share Value Rose; Alliant Energy (LNT) Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake by $4.07 Million as Stock Rose

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 721,217 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.99M, up from 634,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 334,278 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 72,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 622,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.76M, down from 695,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 133,554 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp invested in 0.01% or 31,262 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 9,191 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 5,485 shares. Inc holds 496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Linscomb Williams reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 450,171 shares. Spectrum Management Grp holds 0.31% or 22,045 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main Fincl Bank stated it has 0.07% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 15,259 were reported by Blair William & Il. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 113,805 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt owns 1.59% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 2.24 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.09% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 54,064 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Sp (XLP) by 11,612 shares to 43,015 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,025 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,266 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Us Fincl Bank De reported 6,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 110,820 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,506 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Dupont Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 8,302 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 33,200 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 5,087 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 17,747 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Sg Americas Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 6,664 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 437 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 51,949 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $191.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 365,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).