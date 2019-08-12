Hs Management Partners Cut Its Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) as Market Value Declined; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Has Lowered Its Position

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 356,257 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 38,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 449,427 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.53M, down from 488,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $165.62. About 73,666 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31 were reported by Camarda Fin Lc. Company Financial Bank holds 3,113 shares. Ci Incorporated holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3.61 million shares. Victory Cap Inc reported 632,061 shares. 1.07 million are held by Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership. 850 are held by Optimum Investment Advisors. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 3,225 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt invested 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mathes reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 440,775 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 13,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 87,199 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Energy Opportunities Capital Lc has invested 2.68% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Fairview Cap Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 7.43% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.03M shares.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 196,333 shares to 737,526 shares, valued at $86.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 132,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

