Hs Management Partners Cut Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position as Share Price Rose; Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Cut Position as Stock Price Declined

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 157,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.70 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $93.33. About 1.23 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 101,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 719,886 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.93 million, down from 820,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $622.36 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.05 million activity. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 85,436 shares to 281,815 shares, valued at $36.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 421,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.49% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Whittier holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,047 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 1.16% stake. Horizon Invs Limited Company reported 16,190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Old Republic Intl holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 852,000 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Street Corporation owns 36.60 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,463 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Prudential Inc owns 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 749,640 shares. Central State Bank And Trust Communication reported 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cap Ltd Ca reported 81,069 shares. Security National reported 0.06% stake.

