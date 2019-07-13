Hs Management Partners Cut By $6.94 Million Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake; Robecosam Ag Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding By $17.02 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 14.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag sold 62,336 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Robecosam Ag holds 371,017 shares with $101.56M value, down from 433,353 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $116.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) stake by 4.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 123,965 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM)’s stock declined 4.45%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 2.77M shares with $155.90 million value, down from 2.89M last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 1.47M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bank & Trust has 3,567 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.02% or 257,366 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 21,500 shares. 18,275 were accumulated by Trust Investment Advsrs. First Personal Finance Service holds 0.01% or 405 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Management Limited has invested 0.1% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gru has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 19,230 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.3% stake. Bokf Na holds 20,796 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al has 145,248 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has 1,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Ser Group has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has 1.75% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, January 23. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition at the Williams Sonoma Brand – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Retail Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 19.71 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & holds 0.64% or 86,923 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp reported 51,403 shares. Calamos Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 132,451 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 1,505 shares. Maple Inc has 0.16% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,046 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp owns 45,597 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.79% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 10,750 shares. Coastline invested in 27,550 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested in 40,339 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 36,772 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 55,234 shares. Wafra invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Private Ocean Limited Co has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.4% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 581,382 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $305 target. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PHC Holdings Completes Acquisition of Anatomical Pathology Business from Thermo Fisher Scientific – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Accenture Plc (ACN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.