Hs Management Partners Cut By $6.33 Million Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Position; Primecap Management Company Upped Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Holding

Primecap Management Company increased Shutterfly (SFLY) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 131,300 shares as Shutterfly (SFLY)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Primecap Management Company holds 5.01 million shares with $203.51M value, up from 4.88 million last quarter. Shutterfly now has $1.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 31,589 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 7.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 38,835 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 449,427 shares with $73.53M value, down from 488,262 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $100.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.33. About 198,199 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shutterfly Acquisition News: SFLY Stock Surges on Takeover Talk – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Shutterfly (SFLY) CTO Satish Menon to Resign – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Shutterfly Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2019: SFLY,WTRH,UA,UAA,DE – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Primecap Management Company decreased Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 81,200 shares to 3.15 million valued at $899.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stake by 14,090 shares and now owns 15.25 million shares. The Cme Group (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 104,415 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 134,806 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 45,921 shares. 23,335 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 52,551 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 117,522 shares. 13,858 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 4,855 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Connors Investor Ser holds 0.19% or 33,867 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research, California-based fund reported 5,840 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability owns 10,941 shares. Fine Capital Prtnrs LP invested in 588,068 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 23,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock.