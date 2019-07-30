Hs Management Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI); Hbk Investments LP Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Decreased by $1.17 Million as Market Value Declined

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 74.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 77,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,100 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 104,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 936,166 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 137,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.98 million, up from 504,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 985,120 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House, a Israel-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 7,000 shares. Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moreover, Dumont Blake Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1,793 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division owns 0.42% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 25,539 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 13,803 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 152,465 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Com Retail Bank holds 41,221 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 96,720 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,628 shares. The Michigan-based Chemical Commercial Bank has invested 0.26% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Republic Mngmt reported 25,329 shares. Sageworth Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.55% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 123,965 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $155.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 110,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s (NYSE:ODC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 38,500 shares to 41,500 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 58,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 60.32% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.63 per share. ELY’s profit will be $23.50M for 18.06 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.32% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $402,130 activity. $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20. 6,575 Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares with value of $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P..