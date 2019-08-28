Hs Management Partners Boosted Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $9.82 Million; Pittenger & Anderson Lifted Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $791,775

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 51,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.43M, up from 956,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.91. About 284,053 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 23,090 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 19,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $155.26. About 231,092 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 8,837 shares to 144,172 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,188 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,702 were reported by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 12,485 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 126,417 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.02% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blair William & Com Il holds 0.29% or 229,625 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Com accumulated 116,333 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carderock Capital Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lakeview Capital Partners Lc holds 2,846 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of The West invested in 0.2% or 8,285 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 8,069 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Fin Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 53 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh invested in 63,838 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Oppenheimer Inc owns 40,610 shares. Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,521 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, NFLX, GVA and EVH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts More Bullish On McDonald’s After ‘Thesis-Affirming Quarter’ – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Forbes.com published: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust soothes concerns on McDonald’s discounting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd has 107,628 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cap Guardian Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 176 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,387 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2,250 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 604,780 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.2% or 88,701 shares. Drexel Morgan & Co invested in 12,296 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Allstate reported 0.37% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Btc Management Inc accumulated 0.06% or 2,065 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.84% or 268,407 shares. Lafayette Investments holds 0.15% or 2,210 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.20M shares. Provident Investment has invested 0.41% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).