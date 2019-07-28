Hs Management Partners Boosted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $9.82 Million; Stock Value Rose; Energy Income Partners Lowered Its Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake as Share Price Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 57,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.05M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.20 million, down from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 1.53 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 51,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.43 million, up from 956,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.80M for 13.98 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q1 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Outlook Improving In Spite Of Cuts – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline: Betting On The Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 20,305 shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $140.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 136,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 88,895 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Communications holds 11,225 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2.75M shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt reported 96,937 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Com owns 64,976 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Regent Management Ltd owns 13,000 shares. 25,935 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. 37.89 million were accumulated by Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 66,755 shares. Renaissance Tech holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 1.58 million shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 880,487 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 94,761 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 121 shares. Bessemer Group reported 5,110 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 426,885 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.56% or 25,293 shares. Tower Bridge reported 91,694 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bb&T has 187,334 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 3,593 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 461 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Lc accumulated 4,939 shares. Profund Advsrs holds 28,432 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.89% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Intrust Savings Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 8,337 shares. Renaissance Invest Gp Llc holds 0.25% or 3,277 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co has 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 105,099 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.29% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cambridge holds 1.89% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 166,656 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Fairhurst David Ogden had sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M on Tuesday, February 5. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “McDonald’s (MCD) call put ratio 2.2 calls to 1 put with focus on July weekly 215 calls into EPS – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “McDonald’s Proves There’s Still Huge Demand for Real Meat Burgers – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.