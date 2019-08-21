Hs Management Partners Boosted Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $16.82 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Share Price Rose While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Position by $448,840

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 365,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.87M, up from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 3.86M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 396,182 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70 million, down from 405,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 912,075 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG)

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 500,465 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $154.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 72,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,670 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate accumulated 0.17% or 60,819 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt reported 39,472 shares. Middleton & Communications Ma owns 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,283 shares. The California-based Diligent Invsts Lc has invested 0.77% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Geode Cap Lc reported 48.41M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 74,395 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Inc reported 4,450 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Main Street Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 9,520 shares. Capital Guardian invested in 233,366 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 173,952 shares. 8,524 were reported by Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. California Public Employees Retirement holds 19.04M shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Ltd Company accumulated 1.22% or 1.04 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 725,576 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.03% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Shelton Management owns 0.02% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 210 shares. Palladium Limited Co has invested 0.07% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Ww Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 25,674 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 26 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com holds 0.02% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) or 24,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 605,564 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.03% or 4.00 million shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh holds 2% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) or 211,494 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.2% stake. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 310,345 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.12% or 573,799 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.19 million shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,719 shares to 275,104 shares, valued at $27.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 48,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

