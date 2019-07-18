Hs Management Partners Boosted By $16.82 Million Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Shorts Raised By 22.51%

Hs Management Partners Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc acquired 365,715 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 4.14 million shares with $193.87M value, up from 3.77M last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $222.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 4.41M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) had an increase of 22.51% in short interest. EMR’s SI was 6.91 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.51% from 5.64 million shares previously. With 4.37M avg volume, 2 days are for Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR)’s short sellers to cover EMR’s short positions. The SI to Emerson Electric Company’s float is 1.13%. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 1.07M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.44 billion. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It has a 17.44 P/E ratio. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of gas and oil reservoirs and plants.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. HSBC downgraded the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report.

