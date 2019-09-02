Hrt Financial Upped Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Valuation Rose; Atria Investments Upped Its Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $318,958

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 9,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 6,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 124.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 1,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,395 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, up from 1,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,792 shares to 1,878 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 56,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,780 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,803 shares to 13,217 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 51,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,575 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

