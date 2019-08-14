Hrt Financial Upped Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Boosted Its Hill International (HIL) Position

Hrt Financial Llc increased Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) stake by 205.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc acquired 4,827 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 7,174 shares with $918,000 value, up from 2,347 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc now has $16.06B valuation. The stock decreased 4.69% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 1.02M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Hill International Inc (HIL) stake by 9.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 163,366 shares as Hill International Inc (HIL)’s stock rose 19.77%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 1.93 million shares with $5.65 million value, up from 1.77M last quarter. Hill International Inc now has $168.69M valuation. The stock decreased 5.34% or $0.1699 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0101. About 78,152 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONALHOLDER ANCORA BOOSTED STAKE TO ~5.4%; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 09/04/2018 – Hill International Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 16/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 5.44 PCT STAKE IN HILL INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Hill International to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. 63,497 shares were bought by CHADWICK JAMES M, worth $163,214 on Wednesday, May 29. 63,000 Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares with value of $140,560 were bought by Sgro David. Weintraub Todd E also bought $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9.