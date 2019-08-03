Hrt Financial Trimmed Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding; Mufg Americas Holdings Trimmed Its Sealed Air New (SEE) Position

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 32.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 2,775 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 5,676 shares with $677,000 value, down from 8,451 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $12.89B valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 2.35M shares traded or 20.49% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 11/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts proxy fight involving its largest investor heads to a shareholder vote next week; 06/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: ‘By Recommending That Votes Be Withheld on Jay Hagenbuch, ISS Has Placed Symbolism Ahead of Pragmatism’; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Urges Shareholders to Vote WITHHOLD on Wynn Resorts Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch at Upcoming Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Enters a New Galaxy — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: ‘LASER FOCUSED’ ON REMAKING WYNN FOR FUTURE; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD 1128.HK – BOARD HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.75 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Sends Letter to Shareholders and Files Investor Presentation; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – “BOARD IS WORKING IN AN ORDERLY FASHION TO REFRESH ITS COMPOSITION”; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Airbnb, Bill Gates

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) stake by 88.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 7,012 shares as Sealed Air Corp New (SEE)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 870 shares with $40,000 value, down from 7,882 last quarter. Sealed Air Corp New now has $6.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.73% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 3.05 million shares traded or 149.33% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sealed Air Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sealed Air’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sealed Air turns over documents in SEC, DOJ investigations – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sealed Air had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) rating on Friday, June 21. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $46 target. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SEE in report on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 8.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 290,817 shares to 976,833 valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 8,325 shares and now owns 877,871 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank stated it has 326,462 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 28,690 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech. Chevy Chase Tru Inc accumulated 84,831 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ellington Grp Ltd holds 10,398 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). First Trust Advsr LP invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Automobile Association stated it has 78,654 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,817 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 169,823 shares. 294 were accumulated by Synovus Fin. 893,024 are held by Maverick Capital Ltd. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 125,842 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0.05% or 9.76M shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $152.88M for 21.07 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.80% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WYNN, PXD – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IGT vs. WYNN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wynn Resorts’ Las Vegas Growth Plan Looks Steady, Not Flashy – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, HP, RL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 309,437 shares to 469,984 valued at $20.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 3,314 shares and now owns 5,521 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.