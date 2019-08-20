Hrt Financial Trimmed Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $1.62 Million as Market Value Declined; Electronic Arts Com (EA) Shareholder Vision Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $506,313 as Market Valuation Declined

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $93.17. About 2.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 81.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc analyzed 20,310 shares as the company's stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 4,677 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 24,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $30.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 384,749 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.71 million for 17.43 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 31,735 shares to 44,549 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 232,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 113,154 shares or 1.47% of the stock. 658,735 are held by Nomura Asset Commerce Limited. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company owns 2,837 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 0.02% or 100,335 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru reported 1,640 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 2.64M were accumulated by Legal General Gp Plc. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.12% or 11,565 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware has invested 0.41% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 329,034 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 30 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 304,300 shares. Orrstown Svcs Inc accumulated 0.15% or 1,308 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.87M shares.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.