Hrt Financial Lowered Lam Research (LRCX) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Crown Holdings Com (CCK) Stock Rose, Green Square Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $327,753

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 33.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 4,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 9,258 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.31. About 1.90 million shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) by 107.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 10,362 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, up from 4,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 1.01 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04 million for 19.54 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 15,609 shares to 20,111 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 26,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).