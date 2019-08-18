Hrt Financial Lowered Fiserv (FISV) Position; Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) stake by 18.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 27,092 shares as Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY)’s stock declined 2.86%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 118,986 shares with $2.25 million value, down from 146,078 last quarter. Unity Bancorp Inc now has $212.64 million valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 4,636 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 14.77% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nigeria’s Unity Bank in talks to sell stake to foreign investors – CEO; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – UNITY BANCORP INC UNTY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NIGERIAN BOURSE WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK – CLARIFIES ON ONGOING RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAMS, SAYS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMITMENT FOR INVESTMENT OF $1 BLN FROM MILOST GLOBAL INC; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK SAYS HELD TALKS WITH MILOST AS PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR; 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 57.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 6,411 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 4,652 shares with $410,000 value, down from 11,063 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $72.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Communication stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Blackrock has 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 7,785 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca reported 3.3% stake. Greenwich Inv Management holds 2,565 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Camarda Ltd Liability Com reported 6 shares. Papp L Roy reported 35,629 shares. Provident Trust Company holds 3,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.34M shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0% or 3,398 shares. Windward Capital Ca owns 271,612 shares. Cetera Ltd Com owns 9,302 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Carroll Assocs accumulated 0.01% or 757 shares. Meritage Port has invested 1.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 2.37% above currents $107.26 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 31.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Ishares Inc (EWC) stake by 36,233 shares to 55,123 valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bausch Health Cos Inc stake by 14,277 shares and now owns 39,410 shares. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) was raised too.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) stake by 2,955 shares to 74,841 valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) stake by 568,756 shares and now owns 768,756 shares. Helen Of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was raised too.

Analysts await Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. UNTY’s profit will be $5.64 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Unity Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UNTY shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 2.84% more from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 62,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Pnc Financial Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 2,186 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 55,500 shares stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Hillsdale Invest Management owns 1,100 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0% or 677 shares. Banc Funds Communication Limited Com has 1.18% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). 334,411 were reported by Vanguard Gp Inc. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). 1,232 are held by Meeder Asset. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).