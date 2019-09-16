Hrt Financial Lifted Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $13.39 Million; Globus Med (GMED) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Its Stake by $5.78 Million

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4089.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 119,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 122,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83 million, up from 2,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 627,562 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 137,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.46 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 153,364 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 24,291 shares to 24,729 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 84,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,854 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vermont-based Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Prelude Ltd Llc reported 4,659 shares stake. Welch Forbes Limited holds 29,636 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 2.71M shares. 7,192 were reported by Ledyard Bank & Trust. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 322,116 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.54% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 42,947 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 1,218 shares. Caprock Grp Inc accumulated 3,507 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa has 243,981 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Brinker holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 9,566 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sit Invest has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Co reported 6,729 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold GMED shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 63.86 million shares or 1.52% more from 62.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank stated it has 19,805 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited reported 1.26M shares stake. Mason Street Lc owns 0.04% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 40,804 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 1.34M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 102,785 shares. Btim has 0.17% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Palouse Cap Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Pnc Financial Service Gru accumulated 9,321 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Mngmt Inc reported 166,474 shares. Paradigm Capital holds 944,700 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 38,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma has invested 0.09% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 37,224 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $52.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,246 shares, and cut its stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

