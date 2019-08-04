Hrt Financial Holds Holding in Baidu (BIDU); Cqs Cayman LP Stake in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Has Raised by $630,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 185,270 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 161.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 7,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 11,904 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 4,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ambac Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Evergy (EVRG) Set to Join S&P 500; Navient (NAVI) and Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on May 31, 2018. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambac reports plan support agreement for Cofina bond restructuring – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 1.60M shares to 25.10 million shares, valued at $27.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 19.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Baidu and Snap Inc. Renew Sales Partnership to Reach Outbound Chinese Advertisers – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Alibaba – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Baidu, Netflix and Bank of America – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.