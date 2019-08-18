Hrt Financial Has Upped Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake By $396,773; Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (ATH) Shorts Down By 3.68%

Hrt Financial Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 124.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc acquired 1,327 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 2,395 shares with $718,000 value, up from 1,068 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $106.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,344 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B

Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:ATH) had a decrease of 3.68% in short interest. ATH’s SI was 4.79M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.68% from 4.97 million shares previously. With 1.47M avg volume, 3 days are for Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:ATH)’s short sellers to cover ATH’s short positions. The SI to Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares’s float is 3.08%. The stock increased 3.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 696,340 shares traded. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has declined 9.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATH News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Athene’s Ratings; Outlook Revised to Positive; 06/03/2018 – Athene Holding Ltd. Announces Secondary Offering of Common Shrs; 03/05/2018 – Athene Holding 1Q EPS $1.36; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 03/05/2018 – Athene Holding 1Q Rev $1.01B; 06/03/2018 – ATHENE SAYS 10.3M SHARE SALE BY ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY; 17/05/2018 – Athene Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS PRICING OF 10.3M SHRS AT $49.70/SHR; 07/03/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF SHRS; 10/05/2018 – ATHENE’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 2.17% above currents $377 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LMT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. $229,533 worth of stock was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. TAICLET JAMES D JR had bought 1,354 shares worth $509,534.

Among 2 analysts covering Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Athene Holding has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $53’s average target is 36.14% above currents $38.93 stock price. Athene Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. The company has market cap of $7.30 billion. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. It has a 3.91 P/E ratio.