Hrt Financial Has Trimmed Stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) by $807,255; As Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Market Value Rose, Wedbush Securities Cut Its Holding

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 11,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% . The institutional investor held 44,798 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 56,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Northrim Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 18,030 shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 0.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM)

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 70.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 89,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 37,006 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369,000, down from 126,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 9.91 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NRIM shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 1.11% more from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 18,176 shares in its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 26,937 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of America Corp De has 7,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 42,440 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 530,317 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 47,257 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 41,402 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 233,625 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 6,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital (Trc) accumulated 139 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 561 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 355,865 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Llc invested in 0.01% or 37,959 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Company owns 54,350 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 577,307 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,325 shares to 53,349 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IHI) by 3,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $141,908 activity. $17,600 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was bought by Hanneman Karl L. SWALLING JOHN C bought $24,857 worth of stock or 730 shares. DRABEK ANTHONY had bought 715 shares worth $24,668 on Wednesday, May 29. The insider Nelson Krystal Murphy bought $20,299. $18,546 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares were bought by WIGHT DAVID G. McCambridge David J also bought $25,351 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) on Friday, May 24.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 372,023 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $59.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 14,744 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Pnc Fincl Serv Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 212,080 shares. Of Vermont has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 500 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 1,341 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 284,720 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 7.26 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barnett And accumulated 0.21% or 36,290 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 75,700 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Moreover, Fca Corporation Tx has 0.05% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 129.03 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Citadel Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 3.77M shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 282,433 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward had bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294 on Friday, May 17. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, June 7. On Tuesday, May 14 Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 50,000 shares.