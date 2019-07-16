Hrt Financial Has Lowered Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stake; NU Skin Enterprises (NUS) Sellers Increased By 53.37% Their Shorts

NU Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) had an increase of 53.37% in short interest. NUS’s SI was 2.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 53.37% from 1.56 million shares previously. With 755,400 avg volume, 3 days are for NU Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS)’s short sellers to cover NUS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 235,503 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) stake by 90.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 95,698 shares as Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 10,244 shares with $66,000 value, down from 105,942 last quarter. Prospect Capital Corporation now has $2.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 647,200 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of NUS in report on Monday, March 25 to “Sell” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 13.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. It has a 19.8 P/E ratio. The firm also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc, Texas-based fund reported 6,561 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 56,557 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 48,769 shares. 725,780 were reported by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 44,314 shares. 90 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Inc holds 544,400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 9,753 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 32,155 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management has 0.05% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Sei Investments has 206,513 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 172,798 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny invested 0.03% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Mason Street Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 29,439 shares.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.33 million for 8.40 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. Another trade for 408,911 shares valued at $2.61 million was made by Barry John F on Thursday, June 13.

