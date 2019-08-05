Hrt Financial Has Lowered Its Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) by $330,225 as Shares Declined; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Trimmed Stake by $991,842

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 44.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 21,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.37M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 5,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 8,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 2.43 million shares traded or 23.78% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 06/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Urges Shareholders to Vote for All Three Wynn Directors on the White Proxy Card; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE P. WYNN URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON WYNN RESORTS; 30/04/2018 – Wynn Las Vegas Receives Seven Exemplary Distinctions By The Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association; 22/03/2018 – Steve Wynn Sold Roughly One-Third of His Stake in Wynn Resorts at $180 Per Share in Open Market Transactions — Filings; 22/03/2018 – WYNN REPORTS ISSUANCE, SALE OF 5.3M SHRS; 28/03/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Alleged Rape by Ex-Husband Steve Was Downplayed; 06/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS APPRECIATE ISS RECOGNIZES BOARD’S DECISIVE ACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS GAMING: WYNN NO LONGER BE CONSIDERED A QUALIFIER; 22/03/2018 – GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT, WYNN RESORTS LIMITED ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts In Commitment Letter for 364-Day Term Loan Facility of Up to $800M

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 24,696 shares to 91,692 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 10,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,665 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.60 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.45 million activity. XIE BING sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. Another trade for 14,749 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by CARP DANIEL A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm stated it has 629,000 shares. Quantres Asset Management stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 59,876 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 80,554 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance reported 4.72M shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 438,701 shares. Kepos LP holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 56,327 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd has 0.22% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 310,876 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson reported 2,526 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sg Americas holds 97,204 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Eagle Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 3.91 million shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Co invested 0.34% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 4.51 million shares. Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh reported 3,899 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Limited Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 473,414 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $152.88 million for 21.07 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 170 were reported by Farmers Merchants. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 4,950 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 42,465 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Pnc Service Group has 8,967 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Llc reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Paloma Ptnrs Management has 2,859 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.04% or 25,359 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 85 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 39,065 shares. Capital Interest Investors holds 4.03 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,104 shares to 8,848 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 160,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc.

