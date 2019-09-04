Hrt Financial Has Lowered By $574,188 Its Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holding; Industrial Services Of America (IDSA)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Industrial Services Of America Inc (IDSA) investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 4 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 3 sold and reduced positions in Industrial Services Of America Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 247,950 shares, down from 369,727 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Industrial Services Of America Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) stake by 90.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 95,698 shares as Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s stock declined 1.49%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 10,244 shares with $66,000 value, down from 105,942 last quarter. Prospect Capital Corporation now has $2.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 701,170 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $69.02 million for 8.42 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 9,843 shares to 13,950 valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 900 shares and now owns 1,400 shares. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Management Lc invested in 52,300 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 126,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 41,321 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services has 0.04% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Raymond James Svcs invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Susquehanna Int Gru Llp holds 714,889 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 623,720 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Limited. 1.45 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 119,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 6,022 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 124,203 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt accumulated 33,529 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. Barry John F bought $2.61 million worth of stock or 408,911 shares.

It closed at $1.15 lastly. It is down 49.84% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSA News: 26/03/2018 – INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC – PHILLIPS WILL RETAIN HIS CURRENT ROLES OF CFO AND PRESIDENT; 26/03/2018 Industrial Services of America 4Q Rev $13.5M

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Industrial Services of America, Inc. for 78,000 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 5,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 33,468 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,157 shares.